Ramaphosa’s GBV plan must finally deliver change

It's never too late to start fighting back for the sake of our daughters, wives, mothers...

In his address to the nation this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa got it right when he said government had “not done enough to protect our women”.

It’s stating the glaringly obvious, but at least acknowledging that we have a societal problem and attempting to put a plan together to address our gender-based violence (GBV) crisis is a step in the right direction – albeit a very, very small one.

Sadly, we’ve heard it before. And very little changes.

Our women do not feel safe walking on our streets, in the workplace and even at home. It’s no way to live.

According to the Human Sciences Research Council National GBV Study, more than 35% of women aged 18 and older have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

This equates to roughly seven million women who have survived physical violence and over two million who have faced sexual violence.

Ramaphosa asked: “How can our hearts not be broken? How can we not be angry?

The violence being perpetrated against women in this country is inhumane.

Behind each of these terrible deaths was a human being – a daughter, a mother, a sister, a friend – whose life had value, whose future mattered and whose absence has left a family and a community grieving.”

He added: “Across our country, women are living with the terrible fear that they may be next. No woman should have to live with that fear. The nation is angry. The women of South Africa are angry. Their anger is justified. I share that anger”.

We all share that anger. But when does that anger translate into change?

It’s never too late to start fighting back for the sake of our daughters, wives, mothers…

As many experts we spoke to point out, the plans outlined by Ramaphosa could work, but will we inevitably be let down by the execution again – whether through lack of resources, inability or failure to change how women are treated?

The heartbreaking answer is… probably.