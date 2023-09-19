Rates boycott means anarchy is just around the corner

For years, ANC politicians at all levels have been abusing the geese that lay the golden eggs which enable them to continue with their profligate, looting ways… in other words, taxpayers and ratepayers. But now the honeymoon – if there ever was one – is well and truly over, as that source of easy money looks like stuttering and, in some cases, drying up altogether. ALSO READ: Court orders Tshwane metro to refund thousands of ratepayers Tax revenues are down and the South African Revenue Service is embarking on all manner of threats and blandishments to try to increase the…

For years, ANC politicians at all levels have been abusing the geese that lay the golden eggs which enable them to continue with their profligate, looting ways… in other words, taxpayers and ratepayers.

But now the honeymoon – if there ever was one – is well and truly over, as that source of easy money looks like stuttering and, in some cases, drying up altogether.

Tax revenues are down and the South African Revenue Service is embarking on all manner of threats and blandishments to try to increase the inflow from taxpayers, both corporate and private.

The City of Joburg has resorted to roping in traffic cops to help “persuade” errant ratepayers to settle their debts. It’s a sign of desperation – and understandable because the fiscal chickens of years of municipal management in the City of Gold are coming home to roost as it tries to recoup the R48 billion it claims it is owed by residents and businesses.

Now, there is a new militancy building across the country as ratepayers threaten not to pay their dues to municipalities as a way of strong-arming those municipalities into delivering services.

In eThekwini, the Westville Ratepayers Association is awaiting a court judgment on whether the principle of withholding payments is legal. It goes without saying that, if the court rules in favour of the group, the door will be open for people in other towns and cities to do likewise.

This new militancy and a refusal to play by the rules of normal society is an indication that so many are fed up with the fact that our rulers – and many others – break the rules at will and repeatedly.

Why should I do what is required when nobody else does? That’s a refrain being heard more often. And that is worrying because it means anarchy is just around the corner.

