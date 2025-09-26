Read print – where AI doesn’t rule

From fake feeds to overload, AI clutters the web. Print endures as a refuge for discernment and depth.

It was once said – by a cynic but with a ring of truth to it – that the most popular content on the internet is pornography… and cat videos.

The explosion of electronic neuronal connections which promised limitless access to information also enabled the seedier tastes of humans when it came to porn and the easily satisfied entertainment needs for many with feline flicks.

For some, the internet is already a cesspool because the darker aspects of life are now easily accessible – but with artificial intelligence (AI) and its user-friendly platforms, a new tsunami of banal, fake content is threatening to drown out useful information.

According to online cultural expert Carmen Murray, these AI bots can manufacture content which is algorithm-friendly, meaning it goes far and wide.

It gets sucked up by consumers who are increasingly losing discernment.

It’s the same as candyfloss – enticing but full of nothing and with the same potential to cause a painful stomach ache.

Worse is that, far from being an unobtrusive super helper, AI is causing many workers to report their workloads have actually increased.

Is there a solution?

Try going full analogue again. Get out into the fresh air, smell the roses. Read a printed newspaper…