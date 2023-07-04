In the realm of delusion: Trust us, Mbaks, we have hope…

By Editorial staff

There has been another missive from cloudcuckoo-land from the ANC’s social media megastar, its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

With a straight face – or perhaps he believes the delusion – Mbalula said South Africans should associate themselves with the ruling party because they were the “conveyors of hope and solidarity amid all the challenges we face as a country”.

When it comes to being a conveyor of hope to the country, there are many South Africans hoping the ANC will fall and there is growing solidarity among the anti-ANC opposition.

Mbalula also confirmed that “challenges” is one of the ANC’s favourite words at the moment.

Eskom crumbling? Challenges.

Crime soaring? Challenges.

Transport infrastructure looted? Challenges.

Polluted water breeding killer cholera? Challenges.

Cadre-deployed incompetence? Challenges.

Looting? Challenges.

It takes a special sort of arrogance to pretend that these “challenges” materialised out of thin air when you must know – as does the rest of the country – that these conditions, on the scale of the biblical plagues, were visited upon us by something other than your party.

And, even worse is your assumption that we, your long-suffering victims, will continue to trust you to bring us the better life you’ve promised for 30 years.