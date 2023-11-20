Opinion

Maphefo Mphaho

20 Nov 2023

Retailers, get real on the deal

In this piece the writer cautions consumers by analysing marketing ploys usually used by retailers, ahead of this week’s Black Friday frenzy.

A few months ago, I bought 15 bottles of men’s deodorant at my local supermarket for a mere R150. I had saved R375. In SA right now, that’s a proper deal.

The same cannot always be said for the “deals” on Black Friday, the annual shopping frenzy that has embedded itself in the consumer landscape.

It would seem some brands are getting a few things wrong to pursue spectacular sales.

Misreading the room SA brands have been a bit short-sighted when it comes to understanding what shoppers need. A discounted flat-screen TV is appealing, but in these economic times, rather offer deals on everyday necessities.

Imagine the joy of scoring a fantastic deal on something you use daily, making mundane tasks feel like a victory lap.

Not just 5% off I hate to break it to you, brands, but a measly 5% off isn’t going to cut it for the savvy shopper. If you want to stand out and participate in Black Friday, offer a deal that genuinely makes a difference. Whether it’s a buy-one-get-one-free offer or a significant percentage off the original price, give the people something to brag about.

No scamming allowed in this digital age, consumers are armed with smartphones, TikTok as the new search engine and an arsenal of price-comparison apps. Trying to pull a fast one on digitally savvy shoppers is like giving your money to that forex guy in the comments who swears he can make you rich overnight – it won’t end well.

Brands must drop any notions of deception and focus on genuine deals. Consumers are researching, comparing and sniffing out subterfuge. Transparency and authenticity will win hearts and add to carts in the long run.

Are you doing it right?

In the midst of the Black Friday frenzy, perhaps it’s time for retailers to pause and ask if Black Friday is really beneficial if they’re not doing it right?

The mad scramble for deals may entertain some, but are consumers really reaping any rewards? Brands must reflect on whether their Black Friday strategies are adding genuine value to their customers’ lives or if they’re just being unremarkable participants in the annual shopping spectacle.

Mphaho is a strategist at VMLY&R South Africa

