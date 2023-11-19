Police officer dies after gunmen rob jewellery stores at Pavilion shopping centre in Durban

The robbery happened at around 17:45 at a popular mall in Westville just outside Durban. Photo: File Image/ The Witness

A police officer has tragically died after group of gunmen robbed two jewellery stores at the Pavilion shopping centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The gunmen stormed two jewellery stores at the popular mall in Westville just outside Durban on Sunday, leaving one policeman dead and others, including a pregnant woman, injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the shooting at about 6:45pm.

Robbery

“On arrival, Paramedics found two separate active crime scenes. The first was at the robots before the mall where a police member was shot. He was in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, due to his injuries, he passed away a short while later.

“The second scene was inside the mall at two popular jewellery stores. ALS Paramedics treated and transported two females, one pregnant, who were assaulted during the alleged robbery. Both patients were stabilized on scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Shooting

On Thursday, one person was shot and killed in a shootout on the N3 near The Pavilion in Durban.

There was also an accident in which a number of people reported to be workers have been injured.

Jamieson said multiple patients are being treated on the scene by paramedics as a result of both the shootout as well as the car accident.

“The N3 Durban bound is closed. We advise motorists to avoid this route at all costs,” said Jamieson.

“The motive of the shooting as well as the parties involved are not yet known.”

