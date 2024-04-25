Rising toll of violence: Silence will make us victims

Another person in the limelight loses his life in a violent manner and we are reminded of the troubled times our country finds itself in. This is because we are living in the Wild West. It seems only the layman is aware of the severity of crime and the government is in the dark. But they are fast to come to the light when policing has done the work to reclaim our street; only for the judiciary to release the same people who hold the country hostage. Daily, in the streets of South Africa, gunshots ring out, men and women…

Another person in the limelight loses his life in a violent manner and we are reminded of the troubled times our country finds itself in.

This is because we are living in the Wild West. It seems only the layman is aware of the severity of crime and the government is in the dark.

But they are fast to come to the light when policing has done the work to reclaim our street; only for the judiciary to release the same people who hold the country hostage.

Daily, in the streets of South Africa, gunshots ring out, men and women fear walking the streets.

Weekly, in townships, tents go up and church choirs belt out sombre songs to bury those who succumbed to the crimes of this land.

The crimes have become more brazen. It is with greater frequency that we hear “…he died in a hail of bullets”.

Here we daily pray that we live to see another day – this in the rainbow nation, a country that is rumoured to be of great potential, 30 years into its rebirth, we still have “untapped” potential?

When do we mature into this greatness, and how?

For many years, we have repeatedly said we need to find ways to shift our children and youth away from crime.

Somehow make them see that, regardless of the glitz and glam portrayed by the underworld figures, television stars and the television productions, we need to strip the criminals of their fame.

We should not confuse their notoriety as being popular. We ought to recognise them as the scum that hold the country hostage and keep us to a comfort that only they will allow.

We drive with an unspoken fear of being hijacked; we leave our homes with an unspoken fear of them being invaded.

We occupy our homes with the fear of us being victimised while in them – we are walking statistics. Where do we find hope when our hope bundles are this depleted? If our policing forces and the lawmakers can rise to the occasion to contain the crime that holds us hostage, the communities also need to come to the party. There is always someone who knows; who is aware who the perpetrators of these crimes are.

We know them and until we can stand for our country, our own safety, we cannot expect that the men and women in blue will. Why would they when the communities that harbour the criminals seem to be cordial with their victimisers?

We will remain victims because we continuously choose silence, instead of what is just.

