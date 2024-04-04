We are the government’s blessers

Safe to say, I believe, that a common want by all citizens of this country is to get the services that our taxes pay for. I tried to renew my vehicle license disc and was advised that another one of my cars was blocking it as its disc was overdue. ALSO READ: Concerns as City of Joburg greenlights VIP security for councillors I laughed, not for any other reason but that our government was holding me hostage. This for a car I had parked because the new tyres had been badly aged by the potholes it had survived in the…

Safe to say, I believe, that a common want by all citizens of this country is to get the services that our taxes pay for.

I tried to renew my vehicle license disc and was advised that another one of my cars was blocking it as its disc was overdue.

I laughed, not for any other reason but that our government was holding me hostage. This for a car I had parked because the new tyres had been badly aged by the potholes it had survived in the city of gold…

So, I could not afford to replace tyres, parked the car and opted to use another.

Now the same government whose roads had damaged the same car want it to pay for use of the same roads.

I’d laugh if the economy did not have me in such a tight chokehold that I resented paying taxes for the subpar services that were being handed to me on a silver platter.

The electricity has gone up, again. This when we sing to ourselves as a means of entertainment because the electricity has taken a stroll; yet the prices increase.

When we are ferrying water in buckets to our family members because the alternative is to drink and bathe in cooldrink because the water supply has gone to find the electricity that has taken a stroll.

The road has left the road, and everything is in ICU.

Yet, in the dramedy of things, we, the people, must continue to pay – when the exchanges are not to our benefit.

You can imagine my shock and horror at hearing that Gauteng is considering private security for its councillors.

Firstly, this is a clear indication of failed and collapsed policing when the government relies on a private entity to keep them safe.

But then, the same private security would be for the public to pay, the very same public who themselves are unsafe in their own homes, streets and communities.

The audacity to tell us while we may feel unsafe, we must pay for someone else’s sense of security – the same people who want it, are the first people to elude their responsibilities in keeping in contact with the constituent: to us, the buck stops with them.

Today, we are expected to keep them safe. Let’s gather and laugh.

In the greater scheme of things, I cannot underline the importance of tax.

We put it into our country’s needs in order for it to produce a world class living country.

But pray do tell, why does the pouring seem to only come from the taxpayer?

From the elections and beyond, whoever ascends or remains in power, may they give as good as they take – but we are all dried up from being looted by those we have entrusted with leadership