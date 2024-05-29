Opinion

Risking their lives on Mount Everest

This season's Everest toll reaches eight as climbers face the ultimate test of endurance and survival.

When it comes to physical, psychological and emotional challenges which a single human being can face, there is probably none more extreme than that of climbing Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak.

This week, a rescued Indian climber died in hospital, taking the number of fatalities this season on the world’s highest mountain to eight. Banshi Lal, 46, was plucked from the mountain last week and taken to a hospital in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

“He died at the hospital yesterday,” Rakesh Gurung of the tourism department told AFP.

Three people – a British climber and two Nepali guides – among the eight are listed as missing but presumed dead.

The latest fatality comes as the Everest mountaineering season nears its end, with the death toll relatively low, compared to other years. Last year was the deadliest season on the mountain with 18 fatalities.

As more and more people attempt the climb – many of them ill-prepared for the extreme conditions, which can kill in an instant – then the annual death toll will continue.

Climbing restrictions exist but these are not likely to be made tougher, because Nepal derives huge income from these mountaineer tourists.

And who are we to argue with people who willingly risk their lives?

