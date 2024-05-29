Will we love our vote tomorrow?

Avoiding post-election regret starts with a vote for the party you believe in most, even if they're not perfect.

Tonight the light of love is in your eyes,

But will you love me tomorrow?

Will we be sitting, this time tomorrow, with the electoral equivalent of post-coital depression, thinking about the words of Carole King’s song and wondering whether our country’s politicians will disappear, now they’ve had their way with us and got our votes?

Will we vote for a party which is virulently against the ruling ANC but which, once the results are announced, is suddenly a political flirt as it talks about a coalition with the party it swore to bring down?

Will we vote for the ANC because we believe that, as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi promised us, we could walk into any private hospital or clinic and demand to be treated for free?

The reality is, sadly, that many of us will have buyer’s remorse – if not tomorrow, then in the days and weeks ahead. That’s because there is, as one commentator says, no perfect political party – not one organisation that will satisfy us on the different levels we need for our wish fulfilment.

ALSO READ: A first-time voter’s frustration: Settling for scraps in SA

Does that mean, then, that you stand, like the rabbit in the headlights, undecided? Does that mean that if no-one is good enough for you, you don’t vote at all?

Resoundingly – No. And No.

The party which comes closest to aligning with your desires and your values must be the one you vote for… and be the one you have the fewest qualms about.

Those qualms may be many… just don’t succumb to the politics of fear. You shouldn’t have to hold your nose while making your cross because you feel a party is the best of a bad bunch.

It is true that your vote may not change anything – but your conscience will let you sleep easier tonight and you won’t feel abandoned in the morning.

ALSO READ: Watch out for the outrageous: Election promises that have raised eyebrows