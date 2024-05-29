Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

29 May 2024

04:20 am

Will we love our vote tomorrow?

Avoiding post-election regret starts with a vote for the party you believe in most, even if they're not perfect.

Will we love our vote tomorrow?

Picture: Neil McCartney

Tonight the light of love is in your eyes,

But will you love me tomorrow?

Will we be sitting, this time tomorrow, with the electoral equivalent of post-coital depression, thinking about the words of Carole King’s song and wondering whether our country’s politicians will disappear, now they’ve had their way with us and got our votes?

Will we vote for a party which is virulently against the ruling ANC but which, once the results are announced, is suddenly a political flirt as it talks about a coalition with the party it swore to bring down?

Will we vote for the ANC because we believe that, as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi promised us, we could walk into any private hospital or clinic and demand to be treated for free?

The reality is, sadly, that many of us will have buyer’s remorse – if not tomorrow, then in the days and weeks ahead. That’s because there is, as one commentator says, no perfect political party – not one organisation that will satisfy us on the different levels we need for our wish fulfilment.

ALSO READ: A first-time voter’s frustration: Settling for scraps in SA

Does that mean, then, that you stand, like the rabbit in the headlights, undecided? Does that mean that if no-one is good enough for you, you don’t vote at all?

Resoundingly – No. And No.

The party which comes closest to aligning with your desires and your values must be the one you vote for… and be the one you have the fewest qualms about.

Those qualms may be many… just don’t succumb to the politics of fear. You shouldn’t have to hold your nose while making your cross because you feel a party is the best of a bad bunch.

It is true that your vote may not change anything – but your conscience will let you sleep easier tonight and you won’t feel abandoned in the morning.

ALSO READ: Watch out for the outrageous: Election promises that have raised eyebrows

Read more on these topics

Editorials Elections politicians vote

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections MK party wants Ramaphosa jailed for ‘abusing office for political gain’
Elections DA wants Ramaphosa to be fined and ANC docked 1% of vote over ‘national address’
Elections IFP alarmed after armed men threaten KZN Premier candidate Thami Ntuli
Local Soccer Chiefs ‘target’ Pitso to leave Abha after relegation
Elections DA hauls Ramaphosa to court for ‘abusing office’ in national address

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES