Rules on keeping predators critical

The idea of tigers on the loose in South Africa has had many people here – and around the world – chuckling.

Yet, the fact that these apex predators are apparently being kept as pets – and that there is a thriving tiger industry here – is anything but a laughing matter.

The curious case of the tiger that escaped captivity in Edenvale yesterday, has focused the spotlight again on the issue, following the recent escape of another tiger, which was put down after it mauled a person.

The Edenvale incident is curious because none of those involved in the supposed darting and capture of the animal, which happened within hours of the first alert going out, have given any more details, particularly of the “sanctuary” where the tiger is now being kept.

Animal welfare and animal rights activists are, quite rightly, calling for a total ban on the keeping of tigers as pets – and they are concerned about the burgeoning trade in live tigers and tiger body parts.

This trade saw 359 live tigers being exported from South Africa between 2011 and 2020… which boggles the mind when you consider the animal is not indigenous to the African continent.

And, surprise, surprise, the government departments which, one would think, are supposed to be overseeing these matters, are passing the buck. This is made easier by the fact that there are conflicting laws and rules between national and provincial jurisdictions.

What makes this sad state of affairs even more concerning is the damage it does to the reputation of this country in the eyes of global conservation organisations and those trying to control the illegal international traffic in wildlife and wildlife products.

Unless the ownership of animals like these is strictly controlled, we’re heading for a tragedy – which won’t be the fault of an animal.

