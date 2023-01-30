WATCH: Another tiger on the loose in Gauteng

Faizel Patel

There are reports of another tiger being on the loose in Gauteng.

The tiger was spotted in Edenvale in the East Rand on Monday morning.

Video footage showed the tiger walking past a vehicle that was parked at a business office.

In a voice note sent to The Citizen, Gary from SAS Security cautioned people to be aware of the tiger that is on the loose.

“Please be aware there is a tiger. It is true, it has been confirmed. From the footage, it seems to be a young tiger, it’s not very big, but still, a tiger is a tiger.

“If you have pets and see pets in the area, please keep them inside,” said Gary.

The search for the animal has since moved to a veld between Eastleigh Ridge and Greenstone.

Sheba the tiger

Earlier this month, an eight-year-old tigress, Sheba, was euthanized after she escaped from a plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

Her owner reported that his fence had been deliberately cut.

Community policing forum representative Gresham Mandy told The Citizen Sheba had moved during the night across the hills to the west side of the fruit farm, bringing her close to livestock and others residents in a more densely populated area.

Euthanised

He said it was sad to see Sheba euthanised.

“This was not an easy decision to make at the time, and the safety of the community of Walkers Fruit Farms was a priority.”

NSPCA

The National Society of the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheba the tigress.

The NSPCA said they and the local SPCA (Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark) were not contacted and did not form part of the decision to shoot and kill the animal.

“This is not the first case of a wild animal escaping captivity, nor is it the first time that the animal is made to pay the price for irresponsibility and lack of compassion,” it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

