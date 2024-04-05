Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

5 Apr 2024

04:20 am

Rwandan genocide lessons mustn’t be ignored

Reflecting on the 1994 tragedy and its ongoing impact, lessons for global conflicts today.

Rwandan Genocide lessons mustn’t be ignored

Names of victims at mass graves in National Memorial to the victims of Genocide in Kigali, Rwanda, Africa. Picture: iStock

Tomorrow marks the 30th anniversary of the event which triggered one of the worst modern African genocides… and which still has echoes and repercussions to this day. On 6 April, 1994, an executive jet carrying Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down as it approached Kigali airport. Also, on board the plane was Burundi president Cyprien Ntaryamira. Both men were Hutus and their deaths set off a terrible 100-day long bloodletting in which between 400 000 and 800 000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were slaughtered by Hutu extremists. The Hutu-led Rwandan army was eventually defeated by the Rwanda…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Tomorrow marks the 30th anniversary of the event which triggered one of the worst modern African genocides… and which still has echoes and repercussions to this day.

On 6 April, 1994, an executive jet carrying Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down as it approached Kigali airport. Also, on board the plane was Burundi president Cyprien Ntaryamira.

Both men were Hutus and their deaths set off a terrible 100-day long bloodletting in which between 400 000 and 800 000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.

The Hutu-led Rwandan army was eventually defeated by the Rwanda Patriotic Front led by Paul Kagame – and tens of thousands of Hutus died, with more fleeing into neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Rwanda, under the autocratic leadership of Kagame, who took over as president in 2000, has made a remarkable journey back from the horror of the genocide.

It has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and there is social progress and peace… although little dissent is tolerated by Kagame.

ALSO READ: One of last Rwanda genocide fugitives confirmed dead

The lessons of Rwanda are manifold.

The genocide may have been prevented, or lessened, had Western countries not sat on their hands, in a similar way to what is happening in Gaza now.

Killing lust among Hutu extremists was fuelled by tribalism and by Tutsis being referred to scathingly as “cockroaches”.

Words, as this violence showed, do have the power to spark rages which cause immense damage. That is something which should be taken to heart by demagogues or populists in our own country.

Rwanda’s issues – especially with its neighbours in the DRC – affect us to this day, as the Kigali-backed M23 rebels in the DRC threaten our own, South African, troops deployed there.

So, in ways both positive and negative, Rwanda cannot be ignored. Nor should it ever be.

ALSO READ: France arrests, charges Rwanda ex-official over 1994 genocide: source

Read more on these topics

Opinion Rwanda Rwanda Genocide

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50k bail with conditions
Courts Former prisons minister Mapisa-Nqakula wants to avoid jail – says they’re unsafe, lack proper medical care
Local Soccer Luke Fleurs, the ‘son’ who was loved by all who knew him
Local News WATCH: 5 men versus a python – who wins?
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe