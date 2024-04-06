Midway through a word, my laptop decided it had enough: it’s time to reset. No control, alt, delete button, just… it’s time. And I don’t blame it. It’s been working nonstop for nearly two months and is tired. ALSO READ: Depression: research shines light on what could be lesser-known warning sign I stare at the black screen, see a blink of life and watch as it tells me “Hands off, I’m deleting unnecessary files, finding what’s important and updating that – and refreshing…” And that was my first-ever invaluable lesson from AI: you need to reset sometimes – all of…

Midway through a word, my laptop decided it had enough: it’s time to reset. No control, alt, delete button, just… it’s time.

And I don’t blame it. It’s been working nonstop for nearly two months and is tired.

I stare at the black screen, see a blink of life and watch as it tells me “Hands off, I’m deleting unnecessary files, finding what’s important and updating that – and refreshing…”

And that was my first-ever invaluable lesson from AI: you need to reset sometimes – all of us.

I’m not asking for a reset from life. And please don’t wipe my memories.

It’s not a factory reset with a clean slate I need. I don’t want to relive a single regret, bad experience or chance I’ve missed.

That I jealously guard as lessons learnt, making me exactly what and who I am today. But I am wishing for a reset button – sometimes just on one day.

Imagine flicking that switch in your tired brain, going blank into a deep sleep, knowing magic will happen. Imagine scanning your memory and deleting those unnecessary files.

Toss that baggage in a big black bag to go and rot on some dump where pickers can take what they want of what you know you don’t need.

And the rest can, like your tossed polystyrene, build those greenhouse gases you – or nobody – really think about.

Your place in heaven is not dependent on it. Promise. Scan your memory for the important stuff. You.

If you’re sucked into the quicksand of a quick life, you have no meaning.

There is no love, energy, wisdom to share with or give anybody – even those who are dearest – if you’re sinking. And that’s your private hell.

Find what’s important and update… No catch. Find what you’ve lost. If it’s me-time, update with an hour as the sun sets that’s just yours.

If your soul is as black as your debt, paint it white. You know what stops you. Believe in you – and then we refresh…

I did by picking my first eight spinach leaves, two tomatoes and a bunch of basil to make a heavenly meal out of my garden. Heavenly, yes. I was grounded.

So if you are tired, like my laptop, reset. Toss it all out and start afresh.

It truly is heaven.