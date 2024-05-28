SA Inc can learn from Pick n Pay’s Ackerman

With the Pick n Pay group in some difficulty currently, Gareth Ackerman was brutally honest in a presentation to shareholders this week.

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman in his office on 29 March 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times

Raymond Ackerman, the founder of the Pick n Pay group, was probably one of South Africa’s most influential and far-sighted businessmen.

And, even today, his family remembers his wisdom.

Son Gareth, who has been chair of the company for 40 years, announced this week that he is stepping aside as part of the Ackerman family’s decision to effectively relinquish their control over the group.

In doing so, he quoted his father’s words: “We need to listen to the whispers of tomorrow.”

“For Pick n Pay to survive and thrive again, it needs to embark on a fundamental step change.

“We need new blood and ideas.”

It’s a brave businessperson – a brave ordinary person – who can admit that they have gone past their sellby date and who can step aside willingly for fresh ideas to keep a brand, or an idea, thriving.

Time waits for nobody – and nowhere is that more true than in the cut-throat business of mass retailing, so hats off to the Ackermans.

Now, if only those running South Africa Inc would listen to the wisdom of the Ackerman family…

