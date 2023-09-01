Our leaders have lost the meaning of being compassionate

It has become clear the only thing which matters to our leaders is power, self-enrichment and entitlement and, at the very heart of things, compassion that should truly be of importance is nonexistent. While society requires political leaders with the capacity and ability to identify, recognise and address their people’s suffering, the only thing our leaders thrive at is pushing through philosophies with no consideration for its citizens. ALSO READ: Slimy greed by out-of-touch leaders is killing Johannesburg We see it in their interests of personal gains – not only for themselves but also for those closely related to them…

While society requires political leaders with the capacity and ability to identify, recognise and address their people’s suffering, the only thing our leaders thrive at is pushing through philosophies with no consideration for its citizens.

We see it in their interests of personal gains – not only for themselves but also for those closely related to them – and the lack of political will to improve and provide basic needs to people. They have an inability to be present and consistent where they are required to do so. They are all just not connected to what they are expected to do as leaders.

Compassion has become evidently absent and everyone continues to suffer daily. It is important to understand that compassion steers action to alleviate the problems of others. They don’t even try to solve critical issues such as the fight against poverty, gender-based violence, femicide and illegal mining.

I know they don’t… I do not think they are open, compassionate and see the importance of establishing appropriate action and responses to specific needs.

Compassion enhances the lives of those who receive it and is also beneficial to those who are empathetic. I guess even those who have the opportunity to observe such acts benefit, too. However, in terms of our leaders, there isn’t a trace of compassion.

What our country is currently going through reflects how our democracy has been compromised through a serious loss of compassion and the absence of integrity.

Our leaders have lost the meaning of being compassionate: having empathy is not only the highest form of knowledge, but it champions our ethical principles. And the reason behind the lack of this is simply human greed. One would think they all went to a specific school where they were taught to be this way.

Someone needs to tell our leaders that the pretence of caring – very much in vogue now – has run its course.

As we continue to witness the white caps fall off from those we considered winning and doing the right thing, it comes with the realisation that true leaders are languishing outside the main political arena and are overshadowed by power mongers who love money more than their people.

South African politicians have been infiltrated by the enemy and the original cause of a true liberated South Africa has been long sold out by power mongers.

But all is not lost… I do believe there is still some hope for our country because there is no drought of good leaders. The problem is the space is currently saturated with power-driven individuals and, at the end of the day, it is the people who elected those leaders who suffer. And there is little we can do about it.

So let’s sit back and watch them campaign for votes for next year’s election while we continue to suffer at their shady hands.