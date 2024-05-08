WATCH: Doctor Khumalo joins Tokyo Sexwale on ANC campaign trail in Soweto

The African National Congress (ANC) has intensified its election campaign by inviting well known faces as it tries to convince South Africans to give it another chance to government the country.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe last week joined the party’s campaign trail in Gauteng.

This week it has brought in former Gauteng premier and businessman, Tokyo Sexwale, who conducted a door-to-door campaign for the ANC in Katlehong on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Sexwale was in Soweto, and joined by soccer legend Doctor Khumalo, jazz legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux.

Watch: Doctor Khumalo joins Tokyo Sexwale on ANC campaign trail

Addressing the ANC volunteers, Sexwale said the party was the only political party that had experience in running the country.

“With all the mistakes, we’re the only one. The ANC has a track record as an organisation. It admits to its own mistakes. We must go to the people and admit our mistakes, but also remind them who we are. Our house is on fire and we’re here to put our the fires. We will fix everything afterwards,” said Sexwale.

WATCH: Motlanthe clarifies ‘good for ANC if voted out’ remark

South Africa will head to the polls on 29 May, with this year’s election expected to be fiercely contested.

The strength of the ANC is in its members and volunteers. Thank you to you all for consistently carrying out the message to our people.



We will do better, we will do more, and we will do it faster. Together!



VOTE ANC – 29 MAY 2024 ⚫🟢🟡#VoteANC2024 pic.twitter.com/hKwFTBvPkP — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 8, 2024

Mbalula and ANC in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal, ANC bigwigs Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwen Ramokgopa, along with the leadership of Cosatu and SACP, were spread across the province on Wednesday.

They joined secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who has been in the province since Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mbalula promised Inanda residents the issues of toilets would be solved within the next week.

Mbalula further told the residents that the ANC does not support corrupt leaders, adding that it was people placed in positions of power who had failed to take services to the communities.

“Some of them were caught with their hands in the cookie jar, stealing the public funds. This is why we’re condemning corruption and corrupt leaders today,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula also called on KwaZulu-Natal residents to stop supporting corruption-accused individuals in court.

“The ANC did not send us to steal. The ANC does not steal money, it works for the community.”

He also addressed the issue of unemployment, promising 2.5 million jobs across the country.