State objects to Shaun Abrahams representing Brian Molefe in Transnet corruption case

The Transnet corruption case was postponed to 11 October for a trial date.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe during a meeting in Parliament on 30 May 2017 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander

Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh will have to wait until October before learning when their trial will start.

The two, along with other former Transnet executives Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Phetolo Ramosebudi, as well as Regiments Capital Directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management’s Director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management), and Albatime Pty Ltd owner Kuben Moodley appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday on charges of the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses Anoj Singh’s application to relax his bail conditions

State objects to Abrahams representing Molefe

Their case was postponed to 11 October for a trial date. All parties agreed that the state would reply by 17 September 2024 to further particulars from the defence attorneys.

“The state has put it on record that it objects to Advocate Shaun Abrahams representing Brian Molefe in the matter, as he was the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) when a strategy was put in place for prosecuting the matter,” explained National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Judge Mohamed Ismail ordered both parties to resolve this matter within two weeks.

Transnet corruption and fraud case

The accused’s charges which include fraud, corruption, and money laundering, stem from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1 064 locomotives valued at over R54 billion.

Regiments Capital was irregularly brought into the contract and benefited from this, increasing the contract’s value and scope to over R305 million.

Their services included sourcing loans from the China Development Bank and a Club loan, amounting to $2.5 billion, equivalent to R30 billion at the time, on behalf of Transnet.

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, two others granted bail of R50 000 each

Additionally, the accused also face charges related to the R93.4 payment to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.

“The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) is on course in ensuring that those allegedly responsible for state capture are held accountable and that impunity is no longer a given,” Mamothame added.

All the accused are expected back in court in October when the matter resumes.