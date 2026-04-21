Cameron: Suspend Masemola and find replacement not ‘contaminated’ by Madlanga Commission

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola is facing four charges related to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The executive needs to seize the moment and install a fresh face free from the police service rot currently being publicly exposed.

These were the sentiments of police portfolio committee chairperson Ian Cameron in reaction to national police commissioner General Fanie Masemola’s legal troubles.

Masemola will join Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and 15 others in the dock in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health service contract.

The general was in court on Tuesday morning where his matter was postponed until 13 May, telling the media at the proceedings that he would not comment on discussions between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Masemola was confident of his innocence, but Cameron highlighted that he now joins several former police commissioners who have faced criminal prosecution.

‘Indecision’ costly

Cameron warned that indecision by the executive was perpetuating instability in the police service.

He urged Ramaphosa to “act with urgency” in suspending Masemola and installing an acting national commissioner with experience and independence.

“It reflects really badly that we now have a national commissioner who has been charged, while we have an acting police minister, because the previous minister is still in limbo.

“It has caused and will continue to cause massive instability in Saps and we need to make sure whoever is appointed as the acting national commissioner is someone who has not in any way been contaminated or involved in the Madlanga Commission or ad hoc committee,” Cameron told The Citizen.

He accused the presidency of failing to stabilise the police service by not finalising the suspension of police minister Senzo Mchunu.

“That indecision has come at a cost. Public confidence has been weakened, accountability has been blurred and Saps has been left without clear, settled leadership when it most needed exactly that,” Cameron said.

Corrupt national commissioners

Masemola becomes the third national police commissioner in less than two decades to face criminal charges.

Long-time national commissioner Jackie Selebi was convicted in 2010 of accepting bribes to ignore criminal activity.

Kgomotso Phahlane faced corruption charges twice: the 2017 charges were withdrawn in 2018 and dismissed in 2019 in connection with a multimillion-rand software equipment contract.

Masemola’s charges are not being considered schedule five charges by the court at this stage, but Cameron said a “pattern cannot be ignored” when viewed against the backdrop of the ongoing Madlanga Commission.

“If Saps is to regain stability, it needs more than temporary fixes. It needs leadership with integrity, proper consequence management and a genuine commitment to cleaning out compromised networks.

“South Africans deserve a police service led by people whose integrity is beyond question. Right now, restoring institutional integrity must come before protecting political convenience,” Cameron said.

‘Getting the basics right’

The portfolio committee chair said suspending Masemola was “not about guilt”, but about Ramaphosa fulfilling a constitutional duty to protect the effective functioning of the police.

“That responsibility includes appointing leadership that can withstand scrutiny and stabilise the institution.

“The current situation requires decisive action and a clear commitment to restoring stability at the top of the police service,” said Cameron.

He added that strong vetting processes and lifestyle audits should now be mandatory, something his committee had previously encouraged.

“What makes this worse is the growing perception that those expected to decide on and enforce integrity measures are sometimes the very people who should themselves be tested.

“This is also a moment to focus on getting the basics right. The selection of leadership in Saps must be rooted in integrity, proven track record and public trust,” Cameron said.