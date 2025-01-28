Opinion

SA20 brings much-needed boost to SA cricket

With a strong partnership with IPL, the SA20 has become a massive hit, drawing fans and bringing new life to domestic cricket.

Lutho Sipamla celebrates a wicket with Joburg Super Kings teammates. Picture: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics

Now in its third season, the SA20 is a resounding success.

It is just getting bigger and better. And, almost more impressive than the action on the cricket field is how the fans have reacted to it off the field.

Just about all domestic cricket in South Africa is poorly supported – from the local T20 competition to the four-day format – but thanks to joining forces with the Indian Premier League and getting some big names in – and good marketing – the SA20 is a huge hit.

Not only do fans at the grounds have a chance to win big bucks if they’re able to take a clean one-handed catch, there are numerous other activations that are getting the fans into the grounds.

The “Orange army” that pack out St George’s Park in Gqeberha for every home match is something to behold. Are they the best crowd in the country?

Hometown boy Tristan Stubbs said: “It can’t be easy for opposition players. It’s the best place to play cricket if you’re the home team. It’s so cool.”

The fans up in Centurion, in Joburg, in Paarl, Cape Town and Durban, all also deserve a big pat on the back.

They’ve come out in their numbers to support cricket in South Africa and given the game a huge injection, something which was desperately needed.

Cricket is certainly the winner.

