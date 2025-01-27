Royals crush Super Giants title hopes in thrilling SA20 clash

The Paarl team extended their lead to seven points at the top of the standings.

Durban’s Super Giants were dumped out of the race for the SA20 playoffs on Monday night, falling in a narrow six-wicket defeat to log leaders Paarl Royals at Boland Park.

While the Royals, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, extended their lead to seven points at the top of the standings, the Super Giants were handed their sixth loss in nine matches.

The Durban outfit, who remained rooted to the bottom of the table, were left out of the running for the next round, with only five teams left in contention.

Chasing a target of 144 runs to win, the Royals had an early setback when opener Joe Root was trapped lbw by spinner Prenelan Subrayen from the first ball of the innings, after the hosts called for a review.

They recovered quickly, however, with 18-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius (43 runs off 29 balls) and Rubin Hermann (59 off 51) sharing a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

Though the Super Giants fought hard, taking the game to the death, Dayyaan Galiem hit a six off the penultimate ball of the innings to clinch a thrilling victory for the Royals with one ball to spare.

Super Giants innings

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, the Super Giants were carried by their middle order as they compiled 143/7 in their 20 overs.

While they struggled to build early momentum, restricted to 33/3 in the seventh over, Kane Williamson (45 off 36) and Marcus Stoinis (55 not out off 40) led a recovery, sharing 53 runs for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2/20) and teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka (2/22) spearheaded the Royals attack, and their efforts proved to be just enough to lay the foundation for their team’s seventh victory in eight matches.

The Royals will play the Joburg Super Kings in their next match at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The Super Giants will turn out in their last match of the campaign against the Super Kings, also at the Wanderers, on Saturday.