SADC summit: Body should not be mum on DRC, Rwanda or host Zimbabwe

In light of the African Union’s commitment of Silencing the Guns, the SADC region is mired by wars that can destabilise any advancement.

People gather next to some vehicles from the SA National Defence Force as part of the SADC Mission as they flee the Masisi territory in eastern DRC. Picture: AFP

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) foreign affairs meeting which stood to serve as a foundation for the heads of state and government meeting at the weekend in Harare, Zimbabwe, came at a crucial time amid the challenges the region is facing.

In light of the African Union’s (AU) commitment of Silencing the Guns, the SADC region is mired by wars that pose to destabilise the advancement of the region.

For without the aspect of peace and security being preserved, there stands to be a zero chance for development.

ALSO READ: Calls to help struggling Zimbabwean democracy ahead of SADC summit

Hence, it is important that this get-together of foreign affairs ministers and later of the heads of state and government – which President Cyril Ramaphosa attended – should not be a photoshoot moment but rather a moment that marks serious interventions in addressing the problems that continue to burden the region.

Earlier last week, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola took part in the council of ministers in Harare ahead of the SADC summit.

The council consists of ministers from each member state, usually from the foreign affairs, economic planning or finance departments, who meets twice a year.

It is crucial that these gatherings not only serve as talk-shop meetings by the region’s political leaders, but also as a solid cornerstone for ideas that will ensure a prosperous region.

It should not be business as usual. SADC must devise means that are concrete and practical in ending the armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) involving the M23 rebel group.

This must also be in addition to the total restoration of good diplomatic relations between the DRC and Rwanda.

With Zimbabwe being the host country, the SADC regional leadership dare not forget that Zimbabwe is still facing economic sanctions that, if lifted, can allow the country to progress, develop and even play a more vital role in the block of SADC.

Therefore, it is with no excuse that the SADC grouping can be mum about the present situation that is choking the citizens of Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: Zanu-PF regime is putting its best Gucci-shod foot forward

As the African continent has fought hard to end colonialism and apartheid in the ’60s, with Tanzania being one of the countries in the forefront, the SADC region should step up in protecting democracy.

Under its watch, human rights must not be trampled upon. This starts with actively speaking out against and increasing diplomatic pressure to the monarchy of eSwatini in order to rid the country of its dictatorial leadership.

Time for being lax about the problems that inhibit the development of the region, should come to an end. And once these matters, which serve as stumbling blocks, are addressed, the SADC region would be able to flex its economic muscle.

It can then invest in infrastructure capabilities of the region and, ultimately, free itself from relying too much on foreign funding that continues to serve as colonialism of a special type.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe hosting SADC summit a sore point for DA

Mozambique continues to fight the effects of insurgency which has negatively impacted the economy and the overall livelihood of Mozambicans.

And SADC cannot pretend to be blind to that, because the growth of the body does not only depend on one country, but its entire membership.

Many within the region are suffocated by high levels of food insecurity, poverty, unemployment and income inequality.

And, if left unattended, a revolution might emanate from the working class. So, the regional block cannot afford to be on cruise mode any more.

SADC must come together and be united for its advancement and its people.

The region has minerals and it is high time it benefits from its wealth. Until then, regional integration in all aspects will remain a pipe dream.

Mthembu is an independent commentator