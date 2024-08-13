Zimbabwe hosting SADC summit a sore point for DA

The party was concerned Zimbabwe would be hosting the 44th summit while the authorities continue to violate human rights.

SA’s current foreign policy will continue under the government of national unity (GNU) with the emphasis on human rights, solidarity and peace in the world.

The country will also promote multilateralism for a fairer more equal, just and compassionate world, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola says.

“We are also going to make it a point that, through this department, we use economic diplomacy to address the fundamental challenges in South Africa: poverty, inequality and unemployment.”

International relations

In the past, some questioned SA’s neutrality with regards to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, expecting it to side with the West.

The country defended its stance, saying it was driven by its non-aligned position in world conflicts that went back to the ANC’s struggle days.

“We have reassured everyone there will be continuity in foreign policy, aligned with the GNU vision. The parties have agreed to work together to address the nation’s most pressing challenges,” Lamola said.

But he did not indicate whether input from the other parties in the GNU would be included in the final policy.

The DA would like certain things to change in dealing with countries such as Zimbabwe.

The party indicated it was concerned that Zimbabwe would be hosting the 44th summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) for heads of state, while the authorities continue to violate human rights.

The DA called for South Africa to ensure that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not allowed to host the summit scheduled for Saturday in Harare because of the ongoing crackdown by his security forces against opponents.

Amnesty International called for the Zimbabwean authorities to stop their actions and release the 160 people arrested ahead of the summit.

But the department’s head of policy, Clayson Monyela, said SA had no authority to stop Zimbabwe from hosting the summit because Zimbabwe was the incoming chair of SADC.