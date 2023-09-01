Salute to the homeless traffic guys

I read a while ago that the City of Joburg wants to remove those homeless guys who regulate traffic at intersections during load shedding. I hope it’s one of those many ambitious plans that remain plans and never happen, because I appreciate their effort. To me, their resourcefulness is an inspiration. It’s one of the very few good news stories connected to our regular unconnectedness. ALSO READ: Lights out on robots: Ekurhuleni replacing traffic lights with stop signs A few years ago, this trend started. I saw it for the first time on William Nicol Drive during peak traffic and…

I read a while ago that the City of Joburg wants to remove those homeless guys who regulate traffic at intersections during load shedding. I hope it's one of those many ambitious plans that remain plans and never happen, because I appreciate their effort.

To me, their resourcefulness is an inspiration. It’s one of the very few good news stories connected to our regular unconnectedness.

A few years ago, this trend started. I saw it for the first time on William Nicol Drive during peak traffic and the two enterprising amateur traffic regulators were clearly overwhelmed by the challenging task they have take upon themselves. And, by the look of things, a little intoxicated.

Since then, the homeless intersection regulators have upped their game impressively. They have seen an opportunity in the terrible state of our energy supply and they use it to put a bit of food on the table – albeit just a bite or two. And they do it with dedication and often with a smile and amusing gestures that brighten my day.

And let’s be honest, they can’t do much more harm than the metro policemen and women who are occasionally seen regulating traffic. Their antics seem to get the traffic flowing relatively smoothly and they seem to have a far smaller appetite for cold drinks and lunches than the guys with the orange cars.

As a matter of fact, I have never been asked for a bribe by an informal traffic regulator – although my cynical side whispers that it may only be a matter of time before our informal intersection angels also follow this example set by their formally employed colleagues.

A business opportunity is a business opportunity, after all, and they probably need it more. Making ends meet nowadays is no joke if you have a job. I can’t even begin to speculate how difficult it must be if you have no income, no transportation, no home.

Dear reader, if you come across a pair of these guys working an intersection over the weekend, please consider giving them a tip. They’re doing a great job. And in the process, they’re becoming a symbol of the times we live in.

Can there be anything as bizarrely South African as homeless guys regulating traffic? Gentlemen, I salute you.