Vodacom and JRA join hands to keep traffic lights on during load shedding

By Faizel Patel

As load shedding continues to paralyse the country, mobile operator Vodacom is partnering with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to ensure traffic signals along major intersections operate during the deliberate power cuts.

This partnership spearheaded by the JRA and facilitated through a Service Level Agreement (SLA) will leverage electricity sourced from Vodacom’s adjacent buildings to power traffic lights.

Through this initial phase of the partnership, Vodacom will provide backup power to the traffic lights at intersections near the Vodacom campus in Midrand specifically on 13th Road and Vodacom Boulevard (entrance and exit) including Lever Road and Vodacom Boulevard.

Non-functioning traffic lights

According to Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, this partnership emphasises the importance of business and government working together to tackle societal challenges.

“Motorists in the area can spend an unnecessarily extended amount of time stuck in traffic because of non-functioning traffic lights in the area. And when people are running late, this hinders their productivity, which, in turn negatively affects our economy.

“Non-functioning traffic lights can cause a rise in criminal activity, as well as an increase in accidents. “Through this partnership, we hope to drive efficiency on our roads and ensure the safety of our community,” said Mdlalose.

Easing traffic congestion

JRA Acting CEO Zweli Nyathi said the initiative will ease traffic congestion.

“Class 3 arterials like Lever Road perform an important network function as they provide connections between the various suburban areas located within Midrand and act as important collectors delivering traffic to the major class 2 arterials such as New Road and the N1 freeway.

“Therefore, JRA is delighted with the formalisation of this partnership with Vodacom which will help ease load shedding traffic congestion along surrounding routes and bring relief to road users of between 2 000 and 3 000 vehicles traveling in both directions on Lever Road during morning and afternoon peak hour,” Nyathi said.

Maintenance

From a technical perspective, the partnership involves a JRA redesign of the signal wiring at the intersections in question.

This will ensure that electricity from the Vodacom campus kicks in when load shedding occurs.

In addition, the JRA will handle all the infrastructure works outside of the Vodacom campus boundaries, while Vodacom will manage any necessary infrastructure changes within the campus boundaries.

Partnerships

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport, Councillor Kenny Kunene welcomed the partnership.

“The JRA is inundated with requests from corporates, schools, and even NGOs across Johannesburg willing to partner with the entity in keeping the city’s traffic lights on and most essentially, keeping traffic flowing during load shedding.”

Vodacom said its participation in this Traffic Signal Backup Power initiative with the JRA aligns with the company’s purpose-led strategy.

“We are also engaged in discussions with Eskom to explore how we can on-board more IPPs on the grid through a virtual wheeling platform,” said Mdlalose.

