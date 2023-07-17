Traffic Advisory: Nelson Mandela Bridge to be closed for maintenance

By Faizel Patel

The Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein will be undergoing maintenance and will be closed for three days while repair work takes place.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the maintenance work by Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) would start on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should use alternate routes as the bridge will not be accessible.

“The maintenance and cleaning of the bridge will take place between Tuesday the 18th and Thursday the 20th of July 2023 from 09h00 to 15h00 and this will affect traffic travelling between Braamfontein and Newtown.”

Fihla said the Nelson Mandela Bridge will be accessible to pedestrians only during this period and will be closed off to vehicular traffic at the following intersections:

Bertha Street

Ntemi Piliso Street and Carr Street

The closure of the bridge is likely to create traffic congestion for those wanting to access Braamfontein and the inner city centre.

Alternate routes

Fihla added that JMPD officers would be present to assist with regulating traffic in the area.

“Motorists are urged to be patient for the duration of the closure and to use the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Biccard Street Bridge as alternative routes.”

History

The Nelson Mandela Bridge, which cost R38 million, is the largest cable-stayed bridge in southern Africa.

It is the fourth of five bridges which cross the railway lines and sidings located just west of Johannesburg Park Station, the first being the Johan Rissik Bridge adjacent to the station.

The bridge, which is 284 metres long, 42 metres high at the north pylon and 27 metres high at the south pylon, was officially opened by Nelson Mandela himself on 20 July 2003.

The bridge links the Newtown Cultural Precinct – home to Mary Fitzgerald Square, the historic Market Theatre, Museum Africa and Gramadoelas Restaurant – with lower Braamfontein.

