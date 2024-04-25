Traffic cop recruitment: We want answers, to be employed, say applicants
Aspiring traffic cops protest exclusion from RTMC training program, alleging unfair recruitment practices.
Some of the trainee traffic cops who made the cut are being orientated at Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training Academy in Pretoria yesterday. Pictures: Gallo Images
While Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomed 600 aspiring traffic cops to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) traffic trainee programme at the Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training Academy, a group of applicants who didn't make the cut demanded a second chance to be enrolled. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said it was as simple as they didn't make the cut. Zwane said they were aware of the applicants who picketed. "We had 92 000 applicants, there is no way we could take everybody," he said. Best of best enrolled Zwane said the best of the best was enrolled.
One of the rejected applicants, Xolani Chili, who spoke on behalf of the disappointed hopefuls, said they suspected foul play during the final stages of the recruitment process.
“We want answers. We also want to attend college in June and we also want to be employed. The objective of the report is to notify the recruitment agency Milton Resourcing and 11 stakeholders of how we are unhappy about the recruitment process,” he said.
Chili said the applicants were notified of the dates and locations of the assessment via SMS.
“Most of us completed a physical assessment, a driving assessment and the interview,” he said.
“Most of us were invited for fingerprints and were awaiting medical tests when we heard there was an orientation taking place today without us.”