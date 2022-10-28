Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
28 Oct 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

I salute those who equipped us to build a better future

Dirk Lotriet

We weren’t rich. My father worked, but my mother was a housewife.

Picture: iStock
It’s not unusual for older people to allow nostalgia to cloud their common sense. I’m no different. I am fully aware of our wonderful country’s terrible history and I sincerely believe it has prevented me from becoming the person I should have been. Nobody is immune against the inhumanity of our past. But there are little things in my childhood that I remember with a nostalgic smile. I remember how cash (and possibly a cheque) was considered the only way of paying for stuff. Smoking was seen as normal. I can still remember how my dad used to put his...

