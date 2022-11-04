Baby number 11, not 12, for Nick Cannon 

Kaunda Selisho

If there’s one thing you can count on Nick Cannon to do, it is; show up to a maternity shoot. And that is exactly what he did to capture the impending birth of his 11th child with Alyssa Scott.

Following her pregnancy announcement last week, speculation has been rife about who the father of her child could be and now, the world knows that it is definitely Nick Cannon.

The model confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post last week, showing her holding her first child with a very visible baby bump and captioned the picture “With you by my side…”

The pair are wearing blue which may be a hint as to what the gender of her baby may be.

According to People magazine, she shares a son with Cannon named Zen, who died at five months old, in December 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In the picture for her pregnancy announcement, she’s holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s maternity pictures

The couple put confusion about the paternity of her child to bed with a nude maternity shoot showing Nick cradling and kissing her belly in the bathroom.

Another shot from the shoot shows a painting modelled exactly after one of the photos in the shoot on display in the shoot location.

Another picture from the shoot had a painting in it that looks like one of the photos that Nick and Alyssa took in their first maternity shoot.

Social media reacts

Social media users once again reacted to news of Nick Cannon expecting yet another child.

People are so focused on what's wrong with Nick Cannon but I really would like to know more about the mothers of the children. Is it a cult? What is the selling point? What is the compensation package? There has to be a damn good selling point.— kevikev (@KevCoke6) November 3, 2022

Nick Cannon’s journey of fatherhood began in 2011, when he and American singer Mariah Carey welcomed their twins; daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Cannon.

In 2021, Cannon and DJ Abby de la Rosa welcomed their 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. A few months later, he and Alyssa had Zen.

Nick cannon has to be a leader of some type of cult because going from 3 to 12 kids in a span of 2 years is insanity— Yessie ???? (@ycjb_xoxo) November 3, 2022

In July, the television personality took to social media to announce the birth of his eighth child Legendary Love Cannon who he shares with Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon single handedly created 12 households without an actively present father, but it's The Geighs™️ that are accused of ruining The Black Family Unit™️— Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) November 4, 2022

Earlier this year, he announced that Abby was pregnant with his ninth child, and that she was expected to give birth sometime in October.

In August, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and his very pregnant baby mama Brittany Bell posing at their pregnancy photoshoot. Cannon shared two children with Bell, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon who was born in 2020, and son Golden Cannon who was born in 2017.

He is also believed to be the father of model Lanisha Cole’s first child, Onyx, born earlier this year.

Bringing this back because it’s been 2 months and nick cannon is once again having another baby https://t.co/IkLDAS0Zb8— errrrrry. ???????????? (@MissErryyy) October 26, 2022

READ NEXT: Oh baby, again! Nick Cannon announces he is expecting his 10th child