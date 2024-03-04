Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

4 Mar 2024

11:08 am

SA’s in shallows with deepfake

Our biggest threat comes from what we would call 'shallow fake'.

Artificial intelligence / Misinformation disinformation

Chiawelo residents register to vote in person at Hitekani Primary School on 19 November 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

It is comforting that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is well aware of the threat of "deepfake" misinformation generated by artificial intelligence (AI) – and that it plans to combat it in the run-up to May’s polls. So powerful are these AI systems these days, they can put virtually any words into the mouth of anyone – whether in audio format or, more worryingly, in video. Apparently, it takes experts to tell the fake from the real. According to the 2024 Global Risks Report, produced by the World Economic Forum, AI-generated misinformation and disinformation has been identified as…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

It is comforting that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is well aware of the threat of “deepfake” misinformation generated by artificial intelligence (AI) – and that it plans to combat it in the run-up to May’s polls.

So powerful are these AI systems these days, they can put virtually any words into the mouth of anyone – whether in audio format or, more worryingly, in video.

Apparently, it takes experts to tell the fake from the real.

According to the 2024 Global Risks Report, produced by the World Economic Forum, AI-generated misinformation and disinformation has been identified as the second most significant global risk after extreme weather.

ALSO READ: 2024 elections: ‘Parties must refrain from going too far’ – Mashatile on social media campaigning

Without making light of the problem, we would suggest that we have our own set of peculiar circumstances here in South Africa, which make filtering out deepfake material that much more difficult.

Unprompted, our politicians spew out some of the most unbelievable, illogical words and thoughts that it seems inconceiviable they could have come from a sentient being. (Are you paying attention, Fikile Mbalula?)

But, our biggest threat comes from what we would call “shallow fake”.

That is the propensity of politicians of all stripes to make promises they have no intention of keeping.

Read more on these topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Elections Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Fikile Mbalula

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘Barriers’ force Change Starts Now not to contest elections, but willing to back other parties
Local News Teen found dead in Amanzimtoti car
Local Soccer Pirates confirm safe return of Buthelezi after kidnapping ordeal
News Zuma threatens Zondo with legal action after ConCourt dismissed his private prosecution appeal
News ‘He’s made a mess of SAA sale’ – Ramaphosa urged to fire Gordhan over Takatso deal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe