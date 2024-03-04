Mmusi Maimane | Police need to be a force again

In South Africa, crime permeates every corner without discrimination. It doesn’t spare anyone, be it prominent figures like Cloete Murray and his son, AKA (Kiernan Forbes), or ordinary citizens. The abnormality lies in the constant threat to life and livelihood. What’s even more distressing is the manner in which criminals often elude justice, evading imprisonment or meeting suspicious ends. It comes as no surprise that recent data from the Human Sciences Research Council(HSRC) reveals a stark reality: three-quarters of South Africans harbour distrust for the police. This figure has dwindled from 47% two decades ago to a mere 27% as…

This figure has dwindled from 47% two decades ago to a mere 27% as of 2021. The erosion of public confidence stems from undeniable facts: escalating crime rates, particularly highlighted by a concerning surge in murders, which rose by 696 in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

It’s alarming to note that a significant portion of these murders involve firearms, emphasising the pervasive violence in criminal acts.

The trajectory of crime is worrisome, pointing in the wrong direction. Addressing this issue doesn’t necessitate increased public funding, as some argue.

Rather, it’s a matter of policy, as highlighted by Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies. Despite substantial financial allocations, the police struggle to solve murder cases effectively.

The decline in the police’s investigative capabilities is evident from the data. In 2012, approximately one-third of murder cases were resolved, but by last year, this figure had plummeted to a mere 14%, despite a significant budget increase. It’s evident that our policing system is faltering, exacerbating the sense of insecurity among citizens.

To remedy this a localised approach to policing is imperative. Empowering communities to collaborate with the South African Police Service (Saps) in managing local police stations presents a viable solution.

Globally, successful localised policing models have emerged, emphasising community involvement in identifying and addressing specific crime issues.

Communities possess valuable insights into local criminal activities, yet policing remains centralised in Pretoria, impeding effective crime prevention and resolution.

A tailored approach is necessary, as evidenced by the inefficacy of a one-size-fits-all strategy.

Building One South Africa’s (Bosa) safety policy offers a comprehensive framework, including decentralised police forces, elected station commanders enhanced training, transparent recruitment practices, and a specialised task force targeting high-profile criminals.

Currently, a disconnect exists between Saps headquarters and local stations, while budget cuts have crippled operational capacities.

Often reduced to mere paperwork, police officers struggle to tackle crimes effectively, leading to widespread disillusionment among citizens.

The inadequacies of the Saps were exposed during the July 2021 riots, underscoring the dire consequences of poor policing at the community level.

Missing dockets and compromised evidence further undermine the justice system’s integrity, discouraging victims from reporting crimes.

Despite these systemic failures, internal disciplinary actions within Saps have declined drastically, indicating a lack of accountability.

To restore public trust, Saps must undergo professionalisation, prioritising proactive crime prevention and rigorous investigation.

Decentralised policing, with provincial and municipal oversight, offers a promising path forward.

Upholding transparent recruitment practices and stringent meritocratic standards is crucial to foster a competent and incorruptible police force. Empowering communities through elected station commanders ensures accountability and responsiveness to local needs.

Furthermore, investing in comprehensive training programmes, enhancing forensic capabilities, and fostering collaboration between police and private security entities are vital steps in bolstering law enforcement.

Efforts to combat crime must also target top-level criminals, requiring a specialised investigative unit dedicated to apprehending and prosecuting the nation’s most wanted offenders.

By prioritising accountability, professionalism, and community engagement, we can transform the Saps into a reliable and respected institution that protects all South Africans.

None of these proposals require constitutional amendments or financing beyond what can be

raised by reducing corruption and wastage, redirecting existing spending, and growing the economy to increase tax revenues.

With Bosa as part of a governing coalition, we’ll turn a police service that now frustrates citizens into a force we can rely on and be proud of.