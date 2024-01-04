SA’s moral crisis: A nation in free fall

South Africa is going through a period where nothing is sacred – where our morals are negotiable and it is not necessary to uphold them. What is set as a standard of public decency in our time seems to have been blurred. I am a child of the ’80s and I grew up in a time where my mother was just my mother. I hardly saw my father laugh with me, but his love I could never question. My childhood and, to an extent, even my adult life, was moulded by my parents and their norms and values that have…

South Africa is going through a period where nothing is sacred – where our morals are negotiable and it is not necessary to uphold them.

What is set as a standard of public decency in our time seems to have been blurred.

I am a child of the ’80s and I grew up in a time where my mother was just my mother. I hardly saw my father laugh with me, but his love I could never question.

My childhood and, to an extent, even my adult life, was moulded by my parents and their norms and values that have been anchors in the world.

We are now in a place where corruption does not move us, with sex scandals and ministers sharing girlfriends and their bedroom secrets as tabloid fodder.

Schools are now labour wards as teenage pregnancy continues to rise.

Presidents and their families are sold to the highest bidder, femicide and child murder are soaring.

Child rapists confess to taking drugs with their mothers.

If this is where we are, where are we headed?

Now, in the midst of all the other struggles we face as a nation, we have people with no capacity summoning the president to Gordon’s Bay for him to resign.

This country is on autopilot and the conduct of its citizens is in free fall.

Our country is becoming a joke. If it was not so sad and detrimental in terms of investments and how the international community perceives us, it would be funny.

We cannot, as a nation, continue this way.

We must rein ourselves in.

But before we engage the country, we must ask ourselves if everyone here respects the country to begin with. That is the first point of correction.

We are on autopilot and the plane is going down.

I, for one, with my children in tow, cannot afford this.

This country is the only home we have.

Even when people post on social media platforms, a level of respect is due.

I certainly hope there are consequences for the actions of the former defence force member.

