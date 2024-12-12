Child home alone for the holidays? Here are some security tips

Saps advised parents to teach kids to know their full names and age, their parent's names, home addresses, and emergency phone numbers.

With the school holidays in full swing, child safety can become a concern when children are left home alone while their parents go to work. This situation often causes anxiety for parents who are unsure about how to keep their children occupied and safe.

Realistically, the best option is always to leave your child with a babysitter you trust to ensure their safety.

However, this is not an option every parent can afford, either financially or otherwise.

It’s important to teach your child about home security when they’re left alone at home.

If you have a home surveillance program with a camera system, you can always pop in virtually and monitor your kids.

Child safety tips when home alone

Fidelity ADT Group, a security company, shared tips on how to try and keep your child safe when they are home alone. The company made examples using the iconic Christmas favourite movie, Home Alone.

It said while the movie humorously portrays Kevin, an eight-year-old who is left behind when his family goes on vacation, it highlights a serious concern. The scenario of a child being left home alone and having to fend for themselves against burglars and strangers could happen to any child during this time.

The group’s Head of Marketing and Communications Charnel Hattingh urged parents to exercise caution during the festive season.

“Apart from a criminal element, there are other dangers that lurk around the home, like a fire breaking out or a medical emergency. If children are entirely alone at home parents must cover all possible scenarios and have some form of all-day security monitoring to make sure they stay safe,” said Hattingh.

“If a domestic worker or au pair is responsible for the children, they need to be on the same page when it comes to security protocols and know how to administer immediate care and first aid, for example.”

Hattingh emphasised that the fundamentals of home security included measures like remote security monitoring via a reputable security company, secure access solutions and fire detection systems.

Apart from stranger danger, Hattingh highlighted the danger of swimming pools which can lead to drowning if kids are unmonitored.

“We should teach young children that water can be dangerous, just like cars. Tell them not to go near the water without a grown-up, just like you don’t cross the street without a grown-up. It is dangerous. You should regularly reinforce this message the way you do all other household rules,” said Hattingh.

The security company provided other safety tips to tell children:

Don’t walk in the street or mall with your phone out, especially with headphones on. Be alert at all times!

Go out in groups and always make secure arrangements when it comes to being dropped off and getting home again.

Don’t engage with strangers. A common modus operandi involves a woman asking a child walking home from school if she can use their phone for an emergency call and then jumping into a waiting car and speeding off, phone in hand.

Security gates must be locked at home at all times and the key removed.

Know how to activate the alarm in areas of the house you’re not using, and also activate garden beams when alone at home.

Have emergency numbers saved on speed dial.

Tell Mom or Dad if you see a suspicious car or people in your street. They can phone your security company to come and investigate.

Police advice on child safety

The South African Police Service (Saps) advised parents to teach kids to know their full names and ages, their parents’ names, home addresses, and emergency phone numbers.

“Keep all the doors and windows locked when you are at home alone. Go to a neighbour and call 10111 if a window is broken or if the door is open when you get home,” the police advised.

Additionally, they encouraged doorbell safety which is done by keeping the door closed and not opening if you do not know who is on the other side of the door.

The police advised against telling strangers that you are alone whether their outside your door or on the phone.

“Never say that you are alone when a stranger calls. You can say, “Mom/Dad cannot come to the phone now. Can I take a message?”

Other child safety tips included:

Tell your parents about things that make you feel scared, uncomfortable or sad.

Know the difference between a good secret and a bad secret. A good secret is fun to keep, such as a surprise party. A bad secret feels bad to keep and makes you feel scared.

Strangers: Never tell strangers your name(s) or where you live.

Buddy system: Use the buddy system and avoid walking or playing alone outside or in public places.

Scream: “No!” Run and tell. Screaming and running are better safety ideas than trying to hide. If a stranger approaches you, scream: “No!” Run to where there are safe adults and tell an adult what happened.

Safe distance: Keep a safe distance (approximately three arm’s length) from strangers and strangers’ cars, even if a stranger seems friendly. Run in the direction opposite to the direction in which the stranger’s car is travelling.

Fight back: It is okay to scream and fight. Do anything to get the stranger to let go. Screaming is the most important thing you can do, especially screaming: “No!” “Help!” or “Danger!” to get an adult’s attention.

