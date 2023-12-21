Zuma must just learn to let go

Zuma wants us to believe that he was persecuted because white monopoly capital did not appreciate that he enriched people.

When any organisation has personalities that become bigger than it, the ones that feel the pinch are the ones who must survive the exploits of such squabbles – in comes the ANC and its leaders.

For the longest time it seemed as if former president Jacob Zuma could do no wrong – no matter the severity of the allegations.

Misconduct would be reported, there would be a flurry of reports and battering eyelids, then slowly, as if nothing had happened, silence would cover the allegations and onto the next scandal.

This is again a repeated offence by the movement – we bemoan the “nine wasted years” but the man who sat at the seat of power in that time was more a charismatic leader whose song and dance had him creeping into the hearts of his many followers.

Where was the leadership as looting, corruption and fracas were swept under the carpet?

Today, outside of the chambers of power, disagreements are taken to the streets of social media and, in retaliation, masked as protests in the protection of the rights of the forgotten heroes.

When the government is ready, they must take stock of the criminality that lurks within their own power structures.

While the work of the Zondo commission seemed to be yielding wonderful results – at what costs? Justice for those that govern clearly comes at a very expensive cost – to the taxpayer?

The Hawks, having been unleashed under level one to do “the work of the Lord” against those who have lapped up a life of comfort, must be in a situation of absolute discomfort now.

And yet, Zuma wants us to believe that he was persecuted because white monopoly capital did not appreciate that he enriched people.

Poverty at the door, joblessness, crushed by an unforgiving economy while living in fear because crime, strategically placed us in Survivor, the South African edition.

Today he is hosting press conferences; he is speaking to the voters. When, oh when, will this man accept that his term has come to an end.

History and the people of this country have begun to judge him, no matter his phoenix attempts. Our minds, whichever way the wind blows, are made up.