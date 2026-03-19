Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Senegal robbed but remain true Afcon champions

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

19 March 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Appeals board ruling may favour Morocco, but Senegal's victory and celebrations show who truly earned the Afcon crown on merit.

Senegal robbed but remain true Afcon champions

Senegal’s forward #10 Sadio Mane celebrates their victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeal board’s decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco has sent shockwaves through the game on the continent.

Senegal won the trophy at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on 18 January, beating the Atlas Lions 1-0 after extra time.

The Teranga Lions were given their gold medals and they paraded the trophy through the streets of Dakar.

Morocco, however, appealed to CAF, citing an incident just before the end of normal time. Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty and several incensed Senegal players walked off the pitch.

This is not allowed according to CAF’s regulations, which stipulate a 3-0 victory is then awarded to the opposing side.

CAF’s appeals board have done exactly that for Morocco. Senegal have announced their intention to appeal CAF’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, that generally has the final say on such matters.

This is not a good look for Morocco.

It smacks of sour grapes that they appealed against the result of a game they lost.

And it adds fuel to the fire of those who believe Morocco has too much influence on the continental game.

Senegal won. They are the true champions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Confederation of African Football (CAF) Editorials Morocco Senegal

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News What Ramaphosa told ad hoc committee about Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment
News Mkhwanazi lifts lid on inmate letter detailing ‘prison dealings’ with Cat Matlala, denies torture claims
Politics This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request
News Nkosi rejects Sibiya’s denial: ‘There’s no way he doesn’t know Mthakathi’
Courts Khampepe’s legal team argues ‘she has been left out to dry’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News