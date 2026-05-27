Hakimi, Diaz headline Morocco’s World Cup squad

Morocco kicks off its World Cup campaign against Brazil, before taking on Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz headline the Morocco squad for the World Cup unveiled Tuesday by coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Ouahbi, who took up the Moroccan coaching role three months ago, has kept faith with the majority of the squad that took part in the African Cup of Nations.

New names include Fulham defender Issa Diop, Strasbourg midfielder Samir El Mourabet and Franco-Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi, the Lille midfielder who opted for the North African nation over France earlier this month.

Morocco kicks off its World Cup campaign against Brazil, before taking on Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

Morocco squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal/KSA), Munir El Kajoui (Berkane), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (AS FAR)

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United/ENG), Anas Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Youssef Bellammari (Al Ahly/EGY), Achraf Hakimi (PSG/FRA), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Gent/BEL), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille/FRA), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace/ENG), Redouane Halhal (Mechelen/BEL), Issa Diop (Fulham/ENG)

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg/FRA), Ayoub Bouaddi (Lille/FRA), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma/ITA), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis/ESP), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona/ESP), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart/GER), Ismael Saibari (Eindhoven/NED)

Forwards: Abdesamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis/ESP), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland/ENG), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain/UAE), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiakos/GRE), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid/ESP), Yassine Gessim (Strasbourg/FRA), Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)