Silver lining to storm clouds in the Kruger National Park

If there is a silver lining to the storm clouds which have tormented the north of the country, dumping oceans of rain, it is that our officials – and particularly those running the Kruger National Park – are getting better at dealing with emergencies.

Every two or three years – or so it seems – torrential rain washes away roads and bridges across Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

This year is no exception – but the damage looks worse than in many previous incidents, with government estimating it could take R2 billion to repair.

In previous flood events, the roads in Kruger have been fixed in double-quick time, in an example to most of our municipalities where potholes end up becoming water features with growing plants because they are left for so long.

This time, according to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp, the park is going to need all the help it can get – and a fund has been set up to raise money.

There are those who might argue that fixing the park is a government responsibility and, while that is technically true, surely some of us can chip in to help one of our country’s natural wonders?

