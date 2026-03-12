Bad news for those travelling to the Kruger National Park via this major bridge [VIDEO]

The Letaba High-Level Bridge will instead open next week on 18 March.

The reopening of the Letaba High-Level Bridge on the H1-6 tar road in the northern Kruger National Park has been pushed back.

Motorists and visitors will now have to wait until 18 March 2026 to access the route, missing the previously targeted date of Friday, 13 March.

Recent heavy rainfall forced park officials to adjust the timeline.

The wet weather hampered construction efforts, with the technical team losing roughly three days of critical work time, said JP Louw, South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, on Thursday.

The bridge suffered severe structural damage during the catastrophic flooding that swept through the region in January 2026.

The scale of the destruction necessitated a lengthy and complex repair process.

To get the project back on track, site management has implemented new strategies.

“Measures have been put in place to accelerate the remaining work required to reopen the bridge,” Louw stated, noting that crews are now working to finalise the site as quickly as possible.

Shingwedzi camp reopened

Management reopened the Shingwedzi Rest Camp last week, though visitors can only reach the site via select routes.

Visitors to the Shingwedzi will need to access the park through the Punda Maria or Pafuri gates, with access through Letaba still restricted.

“Repairs are underway at the approach of the Letaba high water bridge, which connects the tar road between Mopani and Letaba Rest Camps.

“The public will be informed once the bridge is ready and accessible,” confirmed SANParks spokesperson JP Louw last week.

SANParks expects to restore full access to the Letaba route once crews complete repairs next week.

Camps that have already reopened include the Punda Maria Rest Camp and Bateluer Bush Camp.

Mopani Rest Camp is partially open and accessible through the same gates as Shingwedzi. The Olifants Rest Camp is accessible through the Phalaborwa gate.

Louw reminded guests to obey instructions at all times.

Rebuilding after the floods

The Limpopo region continues to deal with the aftermath of heavy, persistent rainfall that began at the start of the year.

Provincial government officials have allocated R800 million for urgent repairs. They estimate the total cost of long-term restoration will reach R10 billion.

The Kruger Recovery Fund has raised more than R2 million for additional assistance in rehabilitation.

According to provincial reports, the flooding has impacted more than 3,000 homes and caused destruction to approximately 400 roads, spanning a total distance of 60 km, since December.

