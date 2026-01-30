Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Sip, swirl, save: A snobbish lesson on water scarcity

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

30 January 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

With climate change, water scarcity is going to become a major issue for South Africa in the years ahead.

Sip, swirl, save: A snobbish lesson on water scarcity

Picture: iStock

Ah yes, from the slightly rank bouquet and the hints of clay pipe we detect on the palate, we can say, without fear of contradiction, that this is a glass of Rand Water ’26, a Zuikerbosch treatment plant highlight, tripled distilled from lying in a Joburg Water reservoir…

Anything those snobs in the Cape can do, we can do better, so let’s get into water tasting.

Water sommelier Nico Pieterse – yes, there is such a thing – is on to something good with a collection of exotic waters at his Fine Water Tasting Room in Stellenbosch, which he describes as the world’s first such venue dedicated solely to water.

He boasts a “library” of 40 brands drawn from Armenian volcanic springs to ancient Czech glaciers and from Himalayan springs in Bhutan.

ALSO READ: Cape Town warns residents as dam levels plummet

He says there is a serious side to the business – emphasising to people how important water is and how it should be kept as pure as possible and conserved, not wasted.

That message will resonate in the country where water quantity and quality is under threat in many areas.

With climate change it is going to become a major issue for us in the years ahead, so let’s look after it… whatever the taste.

Read more on these topics

Cape Town conservation water water crisis

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I’m already in trouble!’ – KZN Hawks head denies evading questions at Madlanga commission
Courts ‘Nobody is allowed to see him’: Cat Matlala’s lawyer raises concern over transfer to KZN prison
News These are officials flagged in Madlanga commission report; Ramaphosa orders task team
News Rising costs and weak backing blamed for J-Bay surf cancellation
News NSF reports expose accountability gaps in aviation training funding

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp