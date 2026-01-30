Sip, swirl, save: A snobbish lesson on water scarcity

With climate change, water scarcity is going to become a major issue for South Africa in the years ahead.

Ah yes, from the slightly rank bouquet and the hints of clay pipe we detect on the palate, we can say, without fear of contradiction, that this is a glass of Rand Water ’26, a Zuikerbosch treatment plant highlight, tripled distilled from lying in a Joburg Water reservoir…

Anything those snobs in the Cape can do, we can do better, so let’s get into water tasting.

Water sommelier Nico Pieterse – yes, there is such a thing – is on to something good with a collection of exotic waters at his Fine Water Tasting Room in Stellenbosch, which he describes as the world’s first such venue dedicated solely to water.

He boasts a “library” of 40 brands drawn from Armenian volcanic springs to ancient Czech glaciers and from Himalayan springs in Bhutan.

He says there is a serious side to the business – emphasising to people how important water is and how it should be kept as pure as possible and conserved, not wasted.

That message will resonate in the country where water quantity and quality is under threat in many areas.

With climate change it is going to become a major issue for us in the years ahead, so let’s look after it… whatever the taste.