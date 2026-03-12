Cape Town singer Danica Jade explores nostalgia and growing up

Cape Town's got loads of talent in singer Danica Jade whose track 'Butterflies' is cinematic, powerful and emotionally charged.

Cape Town singer-songwriter Danica Jade’s new tune, Butterflies, is a reflective track that looks back on childhood wonder while acknowledging the perspective that comes with growing up.

It’s a universal emotional state of being that she delivers with a gentle, but powerful punch. Jade blends ambient textures with alternative pop and piano-driven songwriting. It’s about nostalgia, she said, while recognising the lessons that come with time.

Jade said that the intention behind the music is simple. Her songs are about being human and giving people space to feel whatever the music stirs in them.

She writes in an abstract way that allows listeners to interpret the songs through their own experiences, hoping that wherever someone finds themselves in life, they can connect with the music in a way that speaks to them.

Your relationship with music

My earliest memory of sitting at a piano was when I was about seven, the day before my first lesson. I desperately wanted to be prepared, so I decided to teach myself the notes on my new piano.

I took a permanent marker and carefully labelled the keys A to Z, feeling incredibly proud of myself for getting a head start. I very quickly regretted that decision when I discovered that musical notes do not use the entire alphabet.

I did not immediately fall in love with the piano. I worked through the theory and technical training, but not always happily.

Everything changed when I began teaching myself simple chords to accompany the songs I loved singing. That was when it stopped being an instrument I was learning and became a place where I could express myself.

Danica Jade’s stunning voice must be heard. Picture: Supplied

When writing, do melodies or lyrics usually come first?

My melodies almost always begin with a chord progression or piano riff. That is where the song’s emotion first reveals itself. The lyrics tend to come last.

I usually write multiple versions of verses and choruses, and let the song slowly reveal what it wants to say. The lyric writing process can unfold over weeks or even months because when I try to force them out of obligation, they lose their honesty.

Watch Danica Jade sing ‘Butterflies‘

Your music feels reflective and cinematic.

I see my music as reflective and contemplative, but also interpretational. I do not want to dictate exactly what someone should feel when they listen.

We all carry our own stories and ways of understanding the world. My hope is that when someone listens, they find a piece of their own story in the music and feel heard. Music has a way of speaking a universal language, not only through what is sung but through what is felt.

‘Butterflies’ deals with nostalgia and growing up.

We lose some of our curiosity and sense of wonder. We stop noticing the small details and asking questions. Sometimes we trade childhood dreams for lives that feel safer and more sensible.

But with that, we gain perspective. We begin to understand that there is beauty in simplicity, and we learn very quickly what truly matters.

Danica Jade in studio. Picture: Supplied

What does love mean to you now?

Right now, love means acceptance. It is embracing our differences through small acts of kindness and empathy.

I used to think love lived in loud declarations and grand gestures, but now I believe it is best shown in the details and in the quiet moments of how we treat one another.

Downtempo and ambient music often carries a sensual quality.

Sometimes a song calls for delicacy and space. It becomes about knowing when to include layered arrangements and when to let simplicity take the lead.

Those quieter moments are often the most impactful. Working with producer Matt Samson helped shape those ideas into everything I imagined the songs could be.

What is the common thread in your writing?

My music is about being human and allowing yourself to feel everything. I often write in an abstract way that leaves space for listeners to interpret the songs through their own experiences.

A lot of my music explores the pressure of feeling like I should have everything in life figured out. I find comfort in knowing those struggles are common.

Life is meant to be messy, and some mistakes are meant to be made. Music also brings people together. No matter the state of the world, it can connect people through shared feelings.

My hope is that whatever someone is going through, they can connect with the music in a way that speaks to them.

