Springboks’ heroic win and SA’s power crisis: A tale of two realities

This week has showed us the best and worst of South Africa. The Springboks beat the odds to become world rugby champions a record fourth time. They returned home to a heroes’ welcome – and stage 2 and 3 load shedding.

Renewed blackouts followed a series of boastful statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his electricity minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, indicating that we have turned the corner in the power crisis.

The excuse now is increased demand because of the unseasonal cold weather … but what will it be when summer finally arrives?

These two sides of life in this country show not only that we are heading the way of all failed states, but also that we have the human material to chart ourselves a better course.

The Boks showed that there is a resilience which lies within each of us … and also our ability to back ourselves to become the best in the world.

Government, however, must lead the way in tackling our problems head-on, Pieter-Steph du Toit style.

Our civil service is too big, our Cabinet even worse. Take an axe to both. Sort out the mess at Eskom by locking up the looters and firing the incompetents first, before committing even more money to build new power stations or use ruinously expensive powerships.

Perhaps, as one expert we spoke to suggests, allow the mining houses to get off the grid as much as possible so they can reach full production and export potential.

Fire all those responsible for our rail mess. Bring back retired experts, if necessary. Sort out our ports, too, so mines can move their ore.

Learn from the Boks. They won the Webb Ellis Cup because they took a long, hard look at their game and their players. They fixed their mistakes; they weren’t afraid to try new things.

That attitude might just fix this country.

