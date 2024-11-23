Springboks look to end off year with bang

Victory against Warren Gatland’s out-of-sorts Wales team will also the Springboks their 11th win in 13 matches in 2024.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe leaves England captain Jamie George in the dust during their match at Twickenham on Saturday night. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Springboks are on the verge of recording their best northern hemisphere tour since 2013 when they take on Wales in Cardiff today.

A win will ensure the Boks finish their UK tour unbeaten in three matches, having played against Scotland, England and Wales.

Victory against Warren Gatland’s out-of-sorts Wales team will also give Rassie Erasmus and his charges their 11th win in 13 matches in 2024 for a winning percentage of 84.6% – repeating the feat of 2023 – and the highest seasonal percentage achieved since 1998, when 11 of 12 matches were won for a percentage of 91.7%.

It has been a phenomenal run of form for the World Cup winners from last year – and in 2019 – considering their two defeats, against Ireland and Argentina, this season were by a point each.

While many teams often suffer a slump in form after achieving great heights, such as winning a World Cup, the Boks have kicked on in 2024, returning to the top of the world rankings, delivering three candidates for the World Rugby Player of the Year award, while one player is up for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The Boks’ depth has increased and their quality of rugby is better than ever. May they sign off with a big win in Cardiff today.