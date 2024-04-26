Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

26 Apr 2024

04:30 am

Start early, succeed big: Teaching kids the value of money

Learn how instilling financial literacy in children can pave the way for their future prosperity and success.

Start early, succeed big: Teaching kids the value of money

Picture: iStock

We all know how difficult it is to save.

In today’s tough economic times the majority of us are finding it hard to make ends meet, let alone put some money away each month due to the rising costs of just about everything and our high level of unemployment.

But if we want our children – and their children – to stand a chance later in life, saving is crucial.

And so is teaching our children from a young age the importance of the value of money by showing how small contributions early in life can lead to significant wealth accumulation later on.

Yesterday was Teach Your Children to Save Day.

ALSO READ: South Africans under 35 and women most likely to save

Head of marketing at Momentum Investo Andile Jonas is not unrealistic when he says “financial freedom is a universal goal, achievable through diligence and planning, accessible to all”.

He believes “everyone can attain financial freedom and live life on their own terms”, provided parents “instil financial literacy from an early age, through chores, savings accounts, and real-world money decisions”.

He teaches his son about earning, saving and spending responsibly, while highlighting the power of compound interest and investment.

It’s a big, bad world out there.

If we teach our children correctly from an early age, the chances of them navigating the tough road ahead will be made just a bit easier.

ALSO READ: Cash stuffing: Could envelopes be the trick to spending less and saving more?

Read more on these topics

economy money Opinion saving

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections WATCH: ‘Vote for ANC and allow it to solve its problems,’ says Mbeki as he campaigns in Soweto
Courts Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bank records dispel accused’s alibi that he was not in Gauteng at time of murder
Local News Community Chat: Is this bridge worth R5m?
Crime R1 000 to get a grant: Sassa old age grant kickback ‘scheme’ uncovered
Local Soccer Mfundo Vilakazi backed to handle pressure of Chiefs contract

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe