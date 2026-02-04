Steenhuisen is hurting the DA

Even he must acknowledge that, of late, he has become a liability for the DA and could hurt it in the local government elections this year.

Years ago, when he first appeared on the political scene, DA leader John Steenhuisen seemed a likeable sort of oke.

Down-to-earth and also apparently committed to doing what he could to save the country from the depredations of the ANC government.

But as he settled – like many of his colleagues in the DA – into what he hoped would be a lifelong career in politics, he began to change.

His arrogance grew almost at a pace with his rise up the DA ladder and his elevation to minister in the government of national unity (GNU) seemed to make him more determined than ever to hold on to his job, whatever it took.

But, if, as many people speculate, he announces today that he will step aside from the party’s leadership ahead of the upcoming party congress, then, we believe, he will have somewhat redeemed himself.

Even he must acknowledge that, of late, he has become a liability for the DA and could hurt it in the local government elections this year.

He has had an ugly fight with former deputy minister Dion George and, in his role as agriculture minister, has been criticised by many farmers for what they claim is his lethargic response to the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

If he does step aside, the decks will have been cleared for a successor – rumoured to be Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis – to begin with a clean slate.

Widening the DA’s appeal among black voters while still hanging on to its white supporters – many of whom are drifting to the right by the day – will be a challenge for whoever takes over the party.

We believe it’s a good thing Helen Zille is running for Joburg mayor because, love her or loathe her, she is the epitome of how the DA gets things done.

