‘It’s time for John Steenhuisen to end his career as leader of the DA – Analyst

The DA had to deal with a number of issues over the past few months.

As DA leader John Steenhuisen prepares to make an announcement, possibly about whether he will exit the leadership race of the party, a political analyst says the last few months have been a period of crisis for the DA and a “strong new candidate” is exactly what the official opposition needs.

Steenhuisen reportedly plans to exit the leadership race as the party prepares for its federal congress in April.

It is claimed that Steenhuisen will make a formal announcement on Wednesday, but he cautioned against hearsay, arguing that “until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation”.

DA in crisis

Political analyst and North West Professor Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen, that the DA had to deal with a number of issues over the past few months.

“I think the last few months was a period of crisis for the Democratic alliance, and it has specifically to do with John Steenhuisen on the one line, the challenges within the portfolio of agriculture, we think about foot and mouth disease, and we think about challenges within his own department not working properly.

“But then, in particular, the fight with Dion George, and what happened there, the spat went into the open, and it created negative publicity for the Democratic Alliance.

“We know there were a number of conversations within the federal executive committee. There was also a judicial investigation from the party itself, and the end result was that Dion George resigned, and there should have been disciplinary hearings for both Dion George and John Steenhuisen,” Duvenhage said.

Steenhuisen denied interfering with George’s duties and called the allegations “flimsy fabrications”. He also accused George of making the accusations in an “attempt to seek revenge for his removal” as minister.

ALSO READ: Analysts say Dion George jumped before ‘before he’s pushed’

Zille spat

Duvenhage said there may also be other factors that may force Steenhuisen to quit the leadership of the party.

“I also understand that the conflict between Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen reached an ultimate low, and there was also, according to media reports, certain financial donors who would like to take away their money. So, I think John Steenhuisen came to an agreement with the party. And the agreement was that he is not going to push forward for a, I think it is a 2nd or 3rd term.

“At the same time, he may keep his position as minister, but the leadership will be a changed leadership, and I know that Helen Zille supported Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Cape Town mayor, but I think there are also other people,” Duvenhage said.

Damaging DA

Earlier this month, the infighting between Steenhuisen, George and Willie Aucamp was reportedly damaging to the DA ahead of the local government elections at the end of the year.

It prompted Zille to intervene and announce that the claims made by George and Steenhuisen would be investigated.

DA ‘better off’ without Steenhuisen

Duvenhage said the recent event will be “negative” for the party.

“I believe that with a strong new candidate, it will give the DA an advantage. I think the DA would be better served by a strong elective team, and we know they attend the elective conference toward the end of March.

“But the fact of the matter is, I think John Steenhuisen is coming with his own challenges. There were always questions about him, not only from within the party, but also from influential figures around the political party and its leadership. So, I think it is time for John Steenhuisen to end his career as leader of the DA,” Duvenhage said.

Steenhuisen was expected to contest against Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi for the leader of the party.

ALSO READ: DA ‘wants Steenhuisen as deputy president’ in GNU