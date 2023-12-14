Stop online abuse of sportswomen

It’s soul-destroying to learn of a report that one in five players at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup were targeted by online abuse. According to a study released this week by Fifa and the Fifpro global players’ body, at least 152 players received targeted “discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging” at the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand. ALSO READ: Women in Sport: Golden girl Hestrie aimed high Almost half of the verified online abuse was “homophobic, sexual or sexist in nature”, according to the report. Data showed that the US women’s team, knocked out in the last-16 stage,…

It’s soul-destroying to learn of a report that one in five players at this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup were targeted by online abuse.

According to a study released this week by Fifa and the Fifpro global players’ body, at least 152 players received targeted “discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging” at the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand.

Almost half of the verified online abuse was “homophobic, sexual or sexist in nature”, according to the report.

Data showed that the US women’s team, knocked out in the last-16 stage, were subjected to most abuse. Colombian player Leicy Santos said the abuse was harmful to her mental health.

Santos said: “If there is one thing that footballers suffer from the most, apart from losing, it is all the abusive comments – the taunts, the insults.

Beyond what we do as professional footballers, we are people. Some players are able to put up with the outrageous abuse we receive online, but other players aren’t.

It is a very sensitive issue when it comes to mental health.” What Fifa and Fifpro has done is a step in the right direction, having analysed 5.1 million posts and comments relating to 697 players and coaches.

But action is needed. And not just a slap on the wrist action. Examples need to be made of the culprits if this scourge is to be halted.