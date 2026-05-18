Shakira and Burna Boy release official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’

The two chart-topping artists have come together for the release of the official 2026 FIFA World Cup track.

Shakira and Burna Boy’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup anthem Dai Dai has been released just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira has become the queen of World Cup anthems, with her song releases for the football tournament.

The song, which was unveiled as part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, initially debuted at number 114 on Spotify’s Global Songs Chart before completely falling out of the rankings within 24 hours.

The sudden drop sparked heated reactions across social media, with many music lovers questioning whether the collaboration had failed to connect with global audiences.

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony at Soccer City Stadium in Soweto, ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup final between the Netherlands and Spain on 11 July 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Emile Hendricks

“Shakira and Burna Boy’s ‘DAI DAI’ has left Spotify’s Global Songs Chart after just one day,” the page posted.

The update immediately triggered comparisons to Shakira’s iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which became one of the biggest sports songs in history during South Africa’s unforgettable 2010 tournament.

The track forms part of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund initiative, which aims to raise US$100 million to improve children’s access to education and football opportunities worldwide.

She reportedly pledged royalties from the song towards the campaign, while Sony Music committed to matching the first US$250 000 raised.

The anthem also serves as part of the upcoming official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, which includes singles like Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate.

Adding even more pressure to the rollout, Shakira is also expected to co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show in July, marking the first halftime spectacle in the tournament’s history.

Although Dai Dai celebrates football, culture and global unity, early streaming numbers suggest fans may still be emotionally attached to the magic of Waka Waka.