Sundowns vs. Pirates: Calling a victor here is impossible

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates gear up for an epic clash, as the stage is set for a thrilling finale at Mbombela Stadium.

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates challenged by Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have romped to another DStv Premiership title, but the Nedbank Cup final between the Tshwane giants and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium today still feels very much in the balance.

Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers finished some 23 points behind Rhulani Mokwena’s Sundowns as Premiership runners-up, in what was not a title race in any way, shape or form.

Pirates, however, have dominated the knockout competitions since Riveiro took over at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Last season, they won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup and this time around, they have already won the MTN8 again, beating Sundowns on penalties in the final.

Sundowns are the best team in the land, no doubt about it, but their gap at the top of the table is not really a reflection of a gap in talent between the two squads.

Pirates are jam-packed with quality all over the pitch, especially in attack, and are capable of tearing teams apart on their day.

The same can be said of Sundowns, of course, on a far more consistent basis, if of late exhaustion from a more congested season than anyone else has shown signs of setting in.

In truth, calling a victor here is nigh on impossible. May the best team win.

