OPINION: Sundowns versus Pirates offers more value than Soweto Derby

The Soweto Derby will always remain the biggest fixture in South African football but the most exciting clash on the local calendar has to be Sundowns versus Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and Cassius Mailula celebrates as Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro looks on during the DStv Premiership match between Pirates and Sundowns. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

If you’re looking for pure football entertainment to wind down your Saturday afternoon, look no further than the Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. The Soweto Derby will always remain the biggest fixture in South African football but the most exciting clash on the local calendar has to be Sundowns versus Pirates.

Very few will argue with the fact that you get more value for money when the Brazilians line up against the Buccaneers as opposed to the overhyped Soweto Derby between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Neutrals couldn’t have asked for a better final as this game always lives up to expectations and fans are in for yet another treat at the Mbombela Stadium.

These are the only two teams that don’t hold back against each other. Sundowns have created such fear amongst their DStv Premiership rivals that teams usually sit back and absorb pressure against them.

Soweto giants Pirates have bucked that trend and I don’t expect this final to be any different. Whether or not they have enough stamina to go pound for pound against the Tshwane heavyweights remains to be seen.

History tells us that The Ghost should be optimistic over their team picking up a second piece of silverware this season after clinching the MTN 8 last year. They did it against Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium via penalties after both teams couldn’t be separated following 120 minutes of entertaining football in front of a sold out crowd.

It’s hard to say who will be the favourite to win the season-ending competition because these are too big teams who go toe-to-toe knowing that there are also bragging rights at stake. I know people expect the game to be close but I see goals in this one.

Bafana Ba Style have a point to prove against the Buccaneers who have somewhat become their hoodoo team in knockout football. Pirates have won the last two cup meetings against the league champions.

It was Pirates’ victory in the 2022 MTN8 semifinal that led to a coaching reshuffle at Sundowns with Rulani Mokwena ascending to the role of sole head coach.

League dominance

It must be noted that Sundowns generally don’t struggle against Pirates in the league having won four of the last five matches against their nemesis.

They scored nine goals in the process while conceding only once and that was in the 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld in February. If I was a betting man, I’d put my money goals in a game that has overtaken the Soweto Derby as the most exciting spectacle in the PSL.

On the field of play, the game has all the ingredients of a classic. PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa will be looking to get past in-form Ronwen Williams in Sundowns goal.

Another exciting prospect is the duel between rising youngster Relebohile Mofokeng and the impeccable Khuliso Mudau at rightback. In the middle of the park, reigning PSL Footballer of the Season Teboho Mokoena will have to keep fan-favourite Patrick Maswanganyi quiet.