The right-wingers’ hidden agenda for SA

The global right, including AfriForum, is networking to push for radical political shifts in South Africa, despite democratic resistance.

White conservatives – some get upset if you call them right-wingers, even if their politics verges on neo-Nazism – are on a high around the world, following the election of Donald Trump.

Just as the US president has promised to “Make America Great Again” so, too, have other right-leaning groups around the world been emboldened to accelerate their fightback against the perceived ills visited upon Western civilisation in general and white people in particular.

These range from “woke” changes to culture and education and the ravages of legal and illegal immigration from countries whose people are slightly darker in hue.

And, around the world, the right has been flexing its muscles through networking – both on social media and in person – which has seen organisations like the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gaining massively in influence.

CPAC has its roots in America but has achieved major success in Europe in the past few years.

Across that continent, right-wingers have been coming into the mainstream, increasingly winning elections, as Europeans feel their countries are being overwhelmed by foreign people and foreign cultures.

A dedicated devotee of CPAC is AfriForum leader Ernst Roets who, along with others from South Africa, has been lobbying in both Europe and with Trump to bring about serious political change in South Africa.

Make no mistake – the issue of alleged persecution of whites, a fire lit by Roets and others, is a sideshow when compared with AfriForum’s goal, which – as repeatedly stated by Roets – is to bring about “decentralisation” and “self-government” for communities.

That ideal has never been tested at the ballot box and, indeed, white voters have turned their backs on the idea of a “Volkstaat”.

However, global conservative muscle will undoubtedly be applied to SA to move the country towards change, no matter what the majority may say.

